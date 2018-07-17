HOUSTON - The location where the suspect was caught is considered by many people to be one of the strangest parts of Jose Rodriguez's arrest.

Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday morning near the intersection of Fallbrook and North Eldridge Parkway. The location is less than one mile from where authorities say the crime spree started.

The suspected serial killer allegedly committed a home invasion robbery July 9 in the 12000 block of Foxburo in northwest Harris County.

Neighbors say they were shocked when they learned the residents of the home were tied up during the robbery.

“Twenty years, 20 years I’ve lived here," said neighbor Vicki Bazan. "But it’s always been safe.”

The neighbors were shocked to hear about the first crime but never would have dreamed what would happen next.

“I was outside in my front yard yesterday working, because I thought, well, he’s not stupid enough to come back here,” said neighbor Debra Debelis.

Rodriguez had returned.

“I’m still in shock," Debelis said. "I’m still shaken from it. It’s just I can’t believe it happened. I really can’t. It’s unbelievable.”

Debelis says she did not learn about the pursuit from her television. She learned about it from the view from her back porch.

“I found out he was caught this morning when I was sitting in my backyard," Debelis said. "My dogs were going crazy. I heard a lot of police cars. And then the helicopters. It was just unreal.”

Some of those neighbors consider the experience a wake-up call. They say they say they will be adding fences and updating their security systems.

