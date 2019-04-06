CYPRESS, Texas — Neighbors helped rescue a person from a house fire Monday night Cypress.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department recorded video of the blaze, which appeared to involve not just the house but a car parked in the driveway.

The Cy-Creek Fire Department also responded to the fire, which happened on Stable Creek Circle and Stable Brook Drive.

One homeowner was able to make it out on their own before firefighters arrived, but another person needed the help of two neighbors. The victim received CPR and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The two neighbors who helped in the rescue were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

