Neighbors in Kemah prepare for worst with Hurricane Laura ahead of evacuation

Severe weather events for residents living on Galveston Bay is a way of life.

KEMAH, Texas — The city of Kemah is one of the Houston-area locations under a mandatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Laura.

Residents prepared Tuesday before leaving town.

Some have already left. Others have decided to wait to see what happens on Wednesday.

Longtime Kemah resident Paul Williams remembers the damage left behind following Hurricane Ike.

“Blew down the fence. We had some roof damage, had a lot of damage to the back of the house with the wind coming around," Williams said. "We did not have electricity for three weeks after Ike. Three weeks.”

But with the unpredictability of Laura, Williams is not sure what is in store.

“Once we get the reports from the weather, that’ll tell us what time we need to leave," Williams said. "Noon, or 3 (p.m.), let the traffic get out of the way, then go.”

Some neighbors spent the afternoon boarding up the windows on their homes.

Boats and yachts are another concern. During Hurricane Ike, some of them traveled into homes across town.

The National Weather Service says ahead of a storm, residents should cover windows, trim loose trees, secure the doors and find a safe locations for vehicles.

“There’s no points on being brave on this one," said Kemah mayor Terri Gale. "It is a beast and the winds are very intimidating. Even though we’re not directly on the line we’re within the cone, where we’ll get 90- to 100-mile-per-hour winds easily. This storm needs to be taken seriously. There will be tremendous damage.”

Many of Kemah’s most prized properties have backyards that end at Galveston Bay. The potential for a dangerous storm surge is one more reason neighbors have been told they need to leave.

“If you’re going to stay, put your social security number on your arm so people can identify you," Williams said. "Once it comes through, it sounds like a train. And once you’re stuck, you’re stuck. You can’t get out. So take the warning and go if you need to go.”