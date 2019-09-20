MAGNOLIA, Texas — Magnolia residents say they're relieved a missing teen is home safe, despite the real story behind her disappearance.

News quickly spread Tuesday after authorities confirmed they were looking for a missing 15-year-old whose UTV and cell phone were found in a wooded area.

Along with multiple deputies, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office used a helicopter and bloodhounds to search the area.

Prayers poured in from across the country as dozens of volunteers began searching the teen's Magnolia neighborhood.

Late Wednesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the girl "orchestrated her disappearance with a 17-year-old male and left clues for her family to believe that she had been abducted."

They say she intentionally left the UTV and her cell phone at the park and went to a residence in Dobbin with the male.

Since the girl is back home with her family and not facing charges, KHOU 11 has chosen to refer to her only by her first name.

RELATED: Magnolia teen found safe, 'orchestrated her disappearance with a 17-year-old male': sheriff

"We prayed that she would come home and that she would be home safe, unharmed. And that’s what we got," says Daniel Roland, a youth minister at Magnolia's First Baptist Church. "And so, despite what it was, a person was missing and we were going after her until we found her."

Roland confirmed 15-year old Ryder is a part of the youth group he works with. So, when her parents reported the high school sophomore missing Tuesday night, Roland immediately joined the search.

So many people put their lives on hold to pass out flyers, scour the Indigo Lakes neighborhood for the teen and collect surveillance video.

"I haven’t heard a single person say they’d take a moment of it back," Roland said.

Wednesday night, Ryder's parents spoke to a crowd of a more than a hundred people who gathered to pray for the teen's safe return home. Just a few hours after the vigil, deputies found Ryder.

"I do think it’s a blessing that it’s a small town and that word spread so quickly," said Roland. He thinks that's why authorities were able to find her in about 24-hours. As for the volunteers who stopped everything to help,

But online, people aren't so kind. The conversation has shifted on social media from concern to criticism. Some are demanding an apology from the teen, others want her to be punished for the use of so many resources and others fear, because of this, the community won't take the next missing person's report seriously.

"We said we love her," said Roland. "And if we love her, that means we love her -- not we love her if she suffered. We love her. Despite any of it."

This is the statement the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released late Wednesday:

Due to the diligence and hard work of Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, we are pleased to report that Ryder has been safely located in the area of 5080 Jackson Road, Montgomery, Texas.

As this investigation unfolded, we have learned that Ryder orchestrated her disappearance with a 17 year old male and left clues for her family to believe that she had been abducted. Ryder intentionally left the UTV and her cell phone at the park and left with the 17 year old male to a residence in Dobbin, Texas.

Ryder had been hiding at the residence in Dobbin with the 17 year old male and two other adult males for approximately 28 hours, and fled into nearby woods once she learned Detectives were possibly en route to her location. As Detectives prepared for tracking canines to search the wooded area where she had last been seen, an alert citizen observed a suspicious person hiding in the shadows on the railroad tracks nearby.

The citizen called the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and reported the suspicious person was wearing a camo hoodie and black shorts which is what Ryder was reportedly wearing when she went missing.

Thanks to the Department of Public Safety’s helicopter, Ryder was located after again leading police on a lengthy search, having traveled 4.4 miles from the area where she was observed by the concerned citizen. Ryder was released into the care of her concerned parents after MCTXSheriff’s Detectives interviewed her regarding this incident, and ensured that no harm had come to her during her absence from her home. This is still an active investigation as Detectives are looking into possible charges to anyone responsible for harboring a runaway.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the many partners who contributed to this exhausting search including: Montgomery County Constable Precinct 5, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas Department of Public Safety, United States Customs and Border Protection, Montgomery County Search and Rescue, our media partners and the many concerned citizens in the area.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM