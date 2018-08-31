HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman with serious medical conditions went missing from a home southeast of Cypress, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Catherine Czajowski was last seen in the 11000 block of Canyon Brook on Thursday morning.

The 66-year-old woman is described as having blue eyes and brown hair. She is 5'06" tall and weighs 230 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says she takes medication.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

