ANGLETON, Texas – Texas DPS officials say three people were taken to the hospital with “very minor” injuries after a woman crashed into the driver license office in Angleton.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday at the Texas DPS office on S Velasco St.

Sgt. Woodard tells KHOU 11 an older female driver’s leg locked up, and she couldn’t hit the brakes. Her car plowed into the office and went all the way in.

The driver, her passenger and a customer inside the DPS office were all taken to the hospital.

KHOU 11 viewer Bobbi Jo tells us this office stays extremely busy but is also very small, so people often wait in a line outside.

“Thank goodness no one was killed,” Bobbi wrote.

© 2018 KHOU