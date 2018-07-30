FORT BEND COUNTY — Talks began Monday about what to do with the remains found in an old cemetery in Fort Bend County.

The Fort Bend ISD school board and superintendent met with community members for the first time.

Dozens of unmarked graves were found at a construction site earlier this year.

The remains are believed to be black prisoners, including former slaves, forced to work on plantations and railroads back in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Members of the National Black United Front want them identified and properly buried.

But it’s not clear who would pay for that.

Fort Bend ISD leaders did say they are committed to identifying, honoring and preserving the remains with dignity.

