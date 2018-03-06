SPRING, Texas - Two people were injured in a house fire Saturday in Spring.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 22000 block of Millgate Drive in the Postwood subdivision, according to the Spring Fire Department.

A woman who had been pulled out of the house by a neighbor was found injured outside of the home, while firefighters had to rescued a male who was still inside of the burning home when they arrived.

The man was unconscious at the time.

Firefighters say the blaze was extinguished and the woman was flown to a hospital by helicopter. The male was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

No firefighters were injured.

The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

