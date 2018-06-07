FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a man who has been missing since Monday.

William Thomas Long, 60, was last seen at the Shiloh Travel Park on FM 762 in the Richmond area.

According to deputies, he has medical needs and requires medical treatment.

He is described as a white male, about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Long was last seen driving a 2000 Oldsmobile van, silver in color. It has a Texas license plate: KYC 6398.

Anyone who has seen William Thomas Long is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

