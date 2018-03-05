HOUSTON – Dozens of Rice University students and cyclists called for safety upgrades at an intersection near campus after two cyclists have been killed there in the last 15 months.

They held signs at Sunset and Main. That’s where just last week, Sudipta Roy, the wife of a Rice community member, was killed by a turning dump truck.

Police said Roy was riding her bike in the crosswalk, and both she and the truck driver had a green light.

In February of last year, Rice professor Dr. Marjorie Corcoran was struck and killed while cycling near that same spot by a MetroRail train.

Rice students and cyclists say the intersection is too wide, takes too long to cross, and needs to be re-designed to better protect all users.

“We felt that was the call to action. We couldn’t just do nothing in response,” Mary Natoli, a Rice University graduate student, said. “We had to call attention to the dangers that we experience and let the university and let the city of Houston know that our students don’t feel safe getting to school.”

A Houston Public Works spokesperson said the city has approved a conceptual design to prevent eastbound drivers on Sunset from turning onto Fannin.

She saisd crews will start construction as soon as the final design is approved.

