SANTA FE, Texas – The Santa Fe ISD has released the following statement in response to Friday morning deadly mass shooting at their high school.

"A horrific event occurred today at Santa Fe High School. At this time, the campus has been cleared, and the students have been relocated and are in the process of being reunited with their families. In this new operational investigation, we know that we have at least six that have been transported including one district police officer that we believe to have been a result of gunshot wounds.

"We have one suspect in custody and one suspect of interest. Anyone with information regarding this event, needs to contact our Command Center at 409-927-3310. We can confirm multiple fatalities believed to be fewer than ten at this time. We will not release any other information until we have a confirmed number.

"Injured students and staff have been transported to area hospitals. Parents can go to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6 for additional information regarding their child.

"Our primary focus of this investigation has been securing schools, and evacuating all students and staff to a relocation facility.

"There are multiple agencies on site to support the district and community such as the FBI, ATF, Texas Department of Public Safety, local law enforcement agencies, and first responders.

"There have been explosive devices found in the high school and surrounding areas adjacent to the high school. Because of the threat of explosive items, community members should be on the look-out for suspicious packages and anything that looks out of place. Do not touch any items out of place and call 911 as we have agencies that can respond.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our students, staff and our community. Please pray for our Santa Fe ISD community!"

Superintendent’s statement:

“It is with great sadness that I stand here today to share with you that we experienced an unthinkable tragedy at our high school this morning. We are grieving the loss of members of our SFISD family. We have received an outpouring of support from across the state, and we appreciate your continued prayers for our students, staff and community,” Dr. Leigh Wall, Superintendent of Schools, Santa Fe ISD."

