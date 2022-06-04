'Not cool at all' | Katy residents disturbed by racist flyers circulating neighborhoods

Several people posted on Nextdoor about flyers left on their driveways and porches. They said the flyers show racial cartoons and neo-Nazi symbols.

KATY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after racist flyers were left in neighborhoods in Katy Monday.

The incident follows similar ones found in February in Cypress, Atascocita, and the Heights.

“I’m just curious as to why this is happening in our neighborhood,” said one woman living in one Cinco Ranch subdivision where the flyers were found.

Several people posted on Nextdoor about flyers left on their driveways and porches. They were sealed in plastic bags and weighted down with rocks.

One woman described the flyers as “racist” with images and name-calling she says were too graphic to share.

A man posted a photo appearing to show flyers with racial cartoons and neo-Nazi symbols.

Another man’s post shows a white dog and an address for a website filled with Nazi photos and anti-Semitic content.

“Not cool at all,” said a Cinco Ranch resident, who asked not to be identified. “I’ve lived in this neighborhood for 37 years, and nothing like this has ever happened before.”

Neighbors also posted screenshots from doorbell cameras they say captured someone throwing the material from a white pickup around 2 a.m. Monday.

William White, Director of Operations with the Council on Islamic-American Relations Houston, says the group responsible typically strikes between midnight to 1:30 a.m.

“In San Antonio, they weighted them down with dog food,” said White. “In Austin, they did it with pebbles. Here they’re doing it with like actual rocks, hand-sized rocks.”

White said he’s aware of around 10 such incidents reported around Texas. He says the neighborhoods appear to be chosen at random.

“I think they’re trying to recruit for their organization,” said White. “I also believe that they are being very intentional about how they’re going about things. We can’t ignore the fact that this is an election year. I also can’t ignore the fact that they started doing this during Black History Month.”

The flyer incident in The Heights happened in Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin’s district.

“It’s uncomfortable,” said the council member. “It’s unpleasant.”

Kamin co-hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday at the Historic Heights Fire Station with Houston Police Department and the Anti-Defamation League.

The council member hoped to share information on how to fight hate.

“The number one thing not to do… is to not go to social media,” said Kamin. “Do not give these groups more power, more attention. That is what they want. They fundraise off of this. They recruit off of this, and we’re not going to let that happen.”

Kamin says the best thing to do is report the incidents to law enforcement.

The Fort Bend County’s District Attorney’s Office told KHOU on Wednesday:

“We are evaluating whether this behavior qualifies as a hate crime, or a crime at all. There is a balance between free speech and what constitutes a threat. If there's a direct threat to the recipient of a flyer, it could be a Terroristic Threat. There is also the possibility of Criminal Trespass for a perpetrator coming into your property regardless of the flyer's content.”

White says CAIR Houston has given the information it’s received on the flyer incidents to the FBI.