HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Rescuers are on the scene of a violent crash south of Crosby, Air 11 shows.

It appears a tanker truck collided with a pickup on Crosby-Lynchburg Road near FM 1942 in the town of Barrett Station.

The crash was first reported around 6:04 a.m., according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. As of 7 a.m. Thursday firefighters were working to free someone inside the pickup truck

Major Accident/Traffic Alert: 18599 Crosby Lynchburg (East Harris County) involving an 18-wheeler. 2 life flight helicopters requested at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/HpTSwV9906 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 30, 2018

At this time there is no confirmation of injuries or deaths as a result of the crash, but two air ambulances were called to the scene. After about 90 minutes firefighters were able to free one trapped person, who was taken away by Life Flight.

Drivers are advised to use Barbers Hill and FM 1942 to avoid the scene of the wreck, which has Crosby-Lynchburg blocked in both directions.

