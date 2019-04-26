PEARLAND, Texas — A local high school band has been chosen to march in next year's Rose Parade. The Pearland High School band will march in the parade on January 1, 2020, in Pasadena, California.

The band was chosen among more than 100 other bands. It's one of just 20 bands worldwide and the only band from Texas to be selected.

The band consists of members from Wind Ensemble, Symphonic, Concert, Cadet and Prep Bands, as well as color guard.

The Pearland booster club will be hosting a fundraising event to help the band get to California.

The event will be held on May 17, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Pearland I.S.D. Education Support Center.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $30 and are available online here or by phone at 800-838-3006 and choose option ‘1’.

The deadline for ticket purchase is Friday, May 3 at 11:59 p.m.

The theme for the 2020 Rose Parade is “The Power of Hope.”

One of the reasons that Pearland High School was chosen was because of the band’s quick action in assisting in the set up and help running of the Pearland High School shelter immediately following Hurricane Harvey, said Christine Scruggs, Pearland Band Booster Club President.

The band student leaders and directors helped give hope to many of those within Pearland and the surrounding communities who were devastated by the storm.

