HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In the Heatherwood Village subdivision, the water is making this mother of two think twice.

"It's like a yellowish brown color," said Kalyn Christoph. "I don't want my kids bathing in this water."

When you look at the tap water side by side next to filtered water, it's clear there's a difference. But it's not just the look of it, but the smell that's the real problem.

"The chlorine smell will be so strong it'll start burning your eyes, it's so bad you have to get up and get out of the shower," said Christoph.

And she's not alone, for the last week neighbors in the area have been sharing their water woes, unbearable smells of chlorine permeating through their homes.

"Yesterday my son was in the bath and I noticed it smelling up the whole room," said Christoph. "And I got him out of the bathtub. I didn't want him to sit in that water anymore."

Water in the neighborhood is run by MUD#18 and Eagle Water Management, they tell us the issues are due to what's called a free chlorine burn, a process that's supposed to clean the interior of the pipes. And it's "being done to improve the overall taste and odor issues" from "the past several months."

"It all of a sudden hits," said Christoph. "It'll come out of nowhere and last for a couple of days, or a week, up to a couple weeks and then it's normal again, and then all of a sudden you turn the tap on and it's back."

Christof says she first noticed problems after Harvey. Eagle Water Management tells KHOU 11 News this is in no way storm related only routine maintenance. For these neighbors, there's nothing routine about it.

"It's definitely frustrating," said Christof. "It's water I don't even feel comfortable giving my pet."

Eagle Water Management stressed there is no safety or public health risk with the smelly water. They say it should subside in a few days. But if you're still experiencing issues to call 281-374-8989.

