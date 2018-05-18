Many of you remember Astroworld – can you believe it closed almost 15 years ago?

And since then, we haven’t had a theme park experience here in the Houston area. Now one group is working to change that.

It’s a new family attraction coming to the Houston area, filling a void many say is long overdue.

“We’re the fourth largest city in the nation – and we don’t have a theme park,” said Jessica Marquez, the parks communication director.

Big Rivers Water Park and Gator Bayou are the first installments of a grand scheme to create a park and retail area that will eventually fill 630 acres in New Caney.

“At first people were unsure about it but now that they see the construction off of (FM) 242 they’re like yes it’s happening we’re so excited,” Marquez said.

Construction that’s now beefing up – contractors fill the park assembling attractions, getting everything in order for the water parks June 29 opening.

“We have our lazy river in, we have our wave pool and now we've gotta put in everything on top and that’s pretty easy. Our maze and our zipline are gonna start going in this weekend,” Marquez said.

Between now and then – they not only have to finish building everything, but they’re also looking for people to work in the park.

“Right now, we’re hoping to hire 300 seasonal employees,” said Marquez.

Jobs include:

Lifeguards

Admissions & Guest Services

Retail

Food & Beverage

Wildlife Associates

Zip Line & Challenge Course Associates*

Maintenance Management

Financial Management

Grounds & Park Services

For applications you can head to http://bigriverswaterpark.com/jobs/

