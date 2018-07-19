HOUSTON, Texas – In Cottage Grove just north of Interstate 10, construction is booming and so is the business of swiping packages delivered every afternoon.

"At least once a week if not more," said homeowner Mike Grace.

It hadn't happened to Grace until last night, when his Ring doorbell captured it on camera.

"He had more packages under his arm from others down the block," said Grace. "He hit mine last, hopped in the van and took off."

A porch pirate used what appears to be some sort of company issued construction van. Now, neighbors are trying to identify the van to help find the man.

"It's a white van with a red ladder on it," said Grace. "Pretty distinct. Even though the logo is blurry, if you saw it in person, you could match it up pretty well."

Someone was clearly stealing on the job. Grace says there's so much new construction around, he likely works nearby, and didn't think his truck would end up on camera.

"If he had any idea there was a camera there, he wouldn't have parked the marked van in plain sight, so no he's not the smartest of criminals," said Grace.

This dumb crook only got away with Grace's new socks and replacement toothbrushes. But last week another crook got away with a bride's wedding veil and shoes just around the corner from Grace's home.

It's not about what they're taking, he says. Fed up neighbors just want it to stop.

"It's not about the package," said Grace. "It's invasive. They're coming onto your property for what to steal stuff to make money off. Well, have fun with the toothbrushes I guess."

RETWEET: Do you recognize this white truck and the logo on the back? Cottage Grove package thief jumped into this company vehicle after swiping multiple packages yesterday. Find the company and find the man. Story at 5. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/X0cQBBZPDf — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) July 19, 2018

