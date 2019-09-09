FULSHEAR, Texas — Police west of Houston are looking for a man who failed to return home after going on his afternoon walk Sunday.

According to the Fulshear Police Department, Mohammad Hadi went walking from his residence on Thornsby Ridge Court in Cross Creek Ranch. While it is normal for him to be gone for up to two hours on his walks, as of Monday morning he had not returned home.

Officers searched for the 72-year-old overnight and continue to do so now, the department said in a Facebook post. Police also said the man is of "sound mind."

His family said the man did not take his cell phone with him when he left the house.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white dots and beige pants. He is also wearing a black baseball cap with the words “Mobile” or “Mobil 1” on it. He is 72 years old and is of sound mind.

Please call us at 281-346-2202 if you see him.

