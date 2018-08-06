MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A 35-year-old woman who left a disturbing voicemail with close ones before her disappearance has not been seen in five days, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are looking for Candace Nicole Nash, who they say is missing and endangered.

Nash, who was last seen June 3 in the Walnut Cove area of Montgomery County, left a voicemail with family and friends saying she was going to die and she believed someone was after her, according to the sheriff's office.

Nash was last seen wearing a floral print shirt, blue jean shorts and white sandals. She has a cherry tattoo on right ankle and "vice" on right hand. Nash is about 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs about 170 pounds, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at (936) 760-5800.

