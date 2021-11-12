Cold weather arrives in Houston just in time for the return of the Lights in the Heights

Last year, the well-known event did not take place because of the COVID pandemic.

HOUSTON — The holiday spirit could be felt throughout the streets of the Heights Saturday night as the community celebrated its 32nd annual Lights in the Heights.

Because of the pandemic, last year’s event didn’t take place.

"It was kind of sad. I know a lot of people looked forward to it and asked about it," said Heights resident Dominique Rodgers.

Organizers were surprised to get their city permits just five weeks away from the big event but said they quickly sprung into action to make it happen. And neighbors were excited to participate.

"Everyone decorated more than they normally. They were pumped about seeing people," said Rodgers.

The homes were decorated and DJs and bands were back on the porches.

"It was exciting for us to come and enjoy the lights and enjoy the crowd. And I don’t feel unsafe in the crowd," said Eboni Bango.

Thousands walked the streets joyfully despite the chilly weather — many of them wearing their best Christmas sweaters. Some were even decked out with lights from head to toe, bringing some much-needed joy to those young and old.

"Yeah, I like people's outfits and a lot of dogs out there. I really want to come back next year," said Heiress Barnes.

Residents said crowd numbers pre-pandemic were better, but they're happy a lot of people still made it out to enjoy themselves.