HOUSTON - Do you need place to cool off? How about one of these great splash pads near you.

Do you need a way to keep the kids cool? Here are some of our favorite splash pads. And, most are FREE. If you visit outside of summer months, check the website before visiting.

Also, check our list of Texas waterparks and local libraries if you need additional ways to beat the heat.

Tap here for a direct link to our interactive map.

© 2018 KHOU