HUFFMAN, Texas — Multiple fire agencies responded to a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home in Huffman early Friday.

Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Wood Branch after getting reports that a resident was trapped in the fire.

Due to lack of water supply, firefighters had to go into defensive operations to keep the fire from spreading. The home could not be saved.

The resident was able to escape without injury.

Efforts to put out the fire were slowed by concerns about ammunition going off in and around the homeowner's gun safe.

The fire was brought under control after about 40 minutes. Water tankers had to be brought in from neighboring departments to help fight the blaze.

