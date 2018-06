A man found dead along Keegan's Bayou had been shot several times, according to Houston police.

They found several shell casings near the victim.

Police say nearby residents reported hearing gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

A jogger called 911 after seeing the body in the 9000 block of Willow Meadow Drive. in southwest Houston.

Our Dive Team is en route to a person found deceased in Keegans Bayou at 9006 Willow Meadow Drive. A jogger made the discovery and then called authorities. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 18, 2018

There are no other details available at this time.

