HOUSTON – A fight between two neighbors in northeast Houston Thursday ended with one of them in the hospital.

This started just before 7 p.m. on Cetti Street.

The two men were in a brawl, according to police, when the son of one of the guys fighting pulled out a gun, and shot the neighbor fighting his dad.

The bullet hit the man in the neck. He’s been taken to the hospital, and amazingly, is expected to survive.

Police say they also found a knife at the scene. The shooter is being questioned by investigators.

