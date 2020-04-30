Houston parks remain open, yet playgrounds and other amenities are off limits through May

HOUSTON — Amenities at Houston parks will remain closed as Texas begins to slowly reopen Friday.
Playgrounds, splash pads and basketball hoops are closed through the end of May. But that doesn’t mean city parks will be closed.
“Nothing has changed from our perspective,” said Steve Wright, director of Houston Parks and Recreation. “The trails and greenways remain open, but you will continue to see all the amenities—playgrounds, exercise spaces—remain closed.”
Wright said the decision to not fully reopen is to prevent people from gather closely together and allow park employees to deep clean the equipment. That includes power washing all amenities and disinfecting all surfaces.
He expects the cleaning to take up to 10 days and for parks to fully reopen by the beginning of June, if Mayor Sylvester Turner gives the go-ahead.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- LIST: UT, Texas A&M, Rice among colleges planning to reopen campuses in the fall
- These are the precautions Houston-area restaurants are taking as they reopen
- Coronavirus updates: As Houston reopens, contact tracing will be key tool in controlling virus spread
- Chick-fil-A meal kits return as more people eat home-cooked meals
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.