HOUSTON – A fourth-grade math teacher has come under fire after some parents claimed she's been taking off more points for wrong answers for black and Hispanic students, than Asian and white students.

A group of parents first brought this to KHOU 11 News a week ago. On Thursday night, the district confirmed it's opened an investigation into this teacher's behavior.

Parents first met with school and district officials almost two weeks ago to voice their concerns. That meeting lasted more than an hour, as parents questioned district about the situation on students’ overall grades and self–esteem.

Thursday night, the district gave me a statement.

"HISD is looking into these allegations and is taking appropriate measures to address parents' concerns. The district has taken administrative actions to address these issues and will also require all teaching personnel to take cultural proficiency training as a part of the teacher pre-service training in August and throughout the year. "

Those parents are understandably frustrated about the alleged discrimination. They say they just want to be sure that their students are being treated fairly.

© 2018 KHOU