GALVESTON, Texas – Many residents woke up to flooded streets on Galveston Island early Friday as a disturbance in the Gulf moved ashore.

Others report flooding along The Strand with water getting into the first floor of some buildings along 23rd and Market. Officials and business owners are asking drivers to not drive along flooded roads as it will push water up even higher.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning set to expire at 10:30 a.m. A flash flood watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton counties.

Scattered rain is possible across the Houston area for the next few days, although the rain chance will decrease by Sunday, says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

“Additional moderate to heavy rain training over the area will make conditions worse and cause

additional streets to flood,” warns NWS. “Some locations that will experience flooding include Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Galveston Pier 21, Jamaica Beach, Pelican Island, Galveston State Park, Crystal Beach, Schlitterbahn, Scholes Field, The Strand, Port Bolivar, Offatts Bayou, Galveston Pleasure Pier, Bolivar Peninsula and Moody Gardens.”

