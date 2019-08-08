PEARLAND, Texas — Multiple firefighting units were called to reports of a fire at an elementary school in Pearland overnight.

The fire was reported on the roof of Challenger Elementary on Hughes Ranch Road at about 12:10 a.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to just the roof of the building, although the extent of the damage is not known.

No injuries were reported.

It’s not known if the fire will impact the start of the school year. Teachers are already back in the classrooms preparing for the first day of school, which is Aug. 15 in Pearland ISD.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM