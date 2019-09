CHANNELVIEW, Texas — The Harris County Fire Marshal says a worker was hurt in a flash fire Tuesday at a business in the Channelview area.

EMS transported the worker to Memorial Herman Hospital. There's no word yet on that person's condition, the marshal's office tweeted.

The fire happened at about 10:30 a.m. at what appears to be a small warehouse in the 15300 block of Market Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

