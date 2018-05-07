Rain. Rinse. Repeat.

Residents of River Oaks Drive in Montgomery County are living a nightmare because almost every time it rains, their street floods.

They say it happens with as little as an inch of rain, but Wednesday’s downpours really made a mess.

They were stranded in their homes until Thursday.

"Nobody can get out to go to work, nothing,” said Larry Brecheiser, who has lived on the street for nearly 35 years.

Water was waist-high at one point Wednesday.

“The county has to come pump the water out,” said Wendy Ramirez.

Crews from Montgomery County Precinct 4 showed up to do the job on Thursday.

People living here say a problem with the drainage system is to blame for the deluge, during and after downpours.

"They won’t fix it. They won’t do anything about it,” said Brecheiser.

Many of the families are still struggling to rebuild after Harvey.

Local activist Christine Chinkenbeard has helped people find temporary housing, and said families can't afford to fix more flooding damage.

“They’re having to choose between building materials and groceries, or a car to get back and forth to work,” Chinkenbeard told us.

Araceli Valdez still stores her belongings inside a tent on her front yard.

Before finding a nearby apartment to stay in, Valdez and her three children lived in the tent after Harvey.

“We haven’t received any help, FEMA or other organizations,” Valdez said.

She hopes the flooding issues on her street are resolved before school starts.

“We get concerned because the kids have to miss school because we have no way to take them over to the other side.”

We reached out to the commissioner of Precinct 4 for a comment about the drainage on the but have not yet heard back.

