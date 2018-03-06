SPRING, Texas - Fire officials said a cigarette caused a house fire that injured three people Saturday in Spring.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 22000 blobk of Millgate Drive in the Postwood subdivision.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office the fire originated on the couch, where a cigarette butt had fallen between the cushions.

A woman, who had been pulled out of the house by a neighbor, was found injured outside of the home, while firefighters rescued a male who was still inside of the burning home when they arrived.

The man was unconscious at the time.

The woman was taken to the hospital by life flight. The man was transported to Northwest Medical Center by ambulance.

He has since been taken to UTMB in Galveston by life flight and is in critical condition.

A third person was injured during the fire but refused treatment at the scene.

No firefighters were injured.

HCFMO encourages anyone who smokes to follow these safety tips:

If you smoke, smoke outside.

Never smoke in the bed.

Never smoke where medical oxygen is used.

Whenever you smoke, use deep, sturdy ashtrays, If ashtrays are not available, use a metal can or pail.

Before going to bed, check under furniture cushions and around places where people smoke for cigarettes and cigarette butts.

Before you throw out butts and ashes, make sure they are out. Put them out in water or sand.

