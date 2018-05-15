TEXAS CITY, Texas – After being hospitalized for months, the Channelview High School band director stopped by Texas City ISD Tuesday to thank folks and return instruments loaned to them.

Texas City is one of four districts that stepped in to help the Channelview band members after their instruments were destroyed in an awful bus crash in Alabama.

Since then, 40 out of the 41 students on board have returned to school. One is still recovering at home, but in good spirits.

And the school's band director, Aaron Allison, walked for the first time in two months last week.

“To actually come out and shake their hands and say thank you very much, it's a personal thing, and you want to make sure you're there for that,” Allison said.

And the districts generosity has paid off. The Channelview High band students finished their contest season, earning a sweepstakes at UIL.

© 2018 KHOU