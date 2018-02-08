KATY, Texas – Udayan Patel wants more action and less talk when it comes to improving flood control in Harris County.

Patel, who lives near the Barker Reservoir, is frustrated by the fact that Southeast Texas is approaching one year since Hurricane Harvey struck and talk of funding to fix much-needed problems is only now coming to a vote.

Patel was one of more than a hundred Katy-area residents who attended the final community watershed meeting held by the Harris County Flood Control District on Wednesday night at Memorial Parkway Junior High.

The flood control district held its last of 23 community meetings ahead of a proposed $2.5 billion bond election on Aug. 25.

Patel, whose home is near a tributary off Mason Creek, said he’s worried about the influx of construction not just in Harris County, but north in Waller County and southwest in Fort Bend County.

His solution: start dredging the Barker Reservoir right away.

The Harris County Flood Control District held the last of its 23 community meetings involving a proposed $2.5 billion bond program Wednesday night.

KHOU

Lloyd Smith, an engineer for the flood control district, spent two hours discussing proposed plans of what could be done if the bond passes. Smith pointed to projects such as storm repairs, drainage improvements to subdivisions and other local projects.

Matt Zeve, the director of operations for the Harris County Flood Control District, told community members that neither the Addicks nor Barker reservoirs have been desilted in the 70 years since they were built.

Residents voiced concerns that as Harris County approaches the one-year mark, the county still hasn’t received any federal funding to implement changes. Zeve said that $480 million in funding had been approved for Harris County two weeks ago.

The money hasn’t hit out bank accounts yet, Zeve told a crowd, but it’s been approved.

When asked how the bond would affect property taxes in Harris County, Zeve said it would be a minimal amount per year—about $20 for a house valued at $166,000.

Bhaskar Balan, who lives in Grand Lakes near the Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway, didn’t flood during Harvey like half of his neighborhood, but he and his family did evacuate.

Balan said he’s concerned with the development west of the Grand Parkway and how that could impact the Barker Reservoir.

He’s proposed ideas to the flood control district in past community meetings, including widening and deepening the bayous. Balan said he's even open to the idea of adding a third reservoir. But, he said, that’s not the end-all solution.

“I think a number of things have to happen,” he said. “Not just one.”

