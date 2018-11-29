ALVIN, Texas - Christmas lights synchronized to music is becoming more and more popular, and we can’t get enough of it.

In Alvin, the Duke family put up 60,000 lights on their home and coordinated them to the sweet sound of “This Is Me” by The Greatest Showman Cast.

You can see the show every night until Christmas night at 2984 County Road 855C. Show times are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

On December 22, the Duke family is putting on a special event with Santa Claus and special guest Joy from the Lutheran Church Charities K9 Comfort Dogs.

