RICHMOND, Texas - An 8-year-old boy was flown to a hospital Saturday night after nearly drowning at a community pool in Richmond.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Fronterra Court and Rio Vista Drive, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the boy underwater in the neighborhood pool. He was flown to the Medical Center with resuscitation efforts in progress.

The @FBCSO now says the 8-year-old child is a little boy. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) June 3, 2018

This evening we were dispatched to Fronterra Ct/Rio Vista Dr in Richmond in reference to an 8-year-old male who was found under water in the neighborhood pool. The patient was transported by life flight to the Medical Center with CPR in progress at the time of transport. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 3, 2018

© 2018 KHOU