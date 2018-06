RICHMOND, Texas - An 8-year-old boy has died after guards found him underwater in a community pool in Richmond Saturday night.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the boy did not know how to swim. He was at a friends house and wasn't supposed to be in the pool.

Update: Unfortunately the child did not survive. He did not know how to swim. He had been at a friend’s and wasn’t supposed to go to the pool. Guards were on-duty and they pulled him from the pool and began CPR. https://t.co/LlUTV9DFPC — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 3, 2018

Deputies said guards were on duty when the drowning happened. They pulled him from the pool and immediately began CPR.

The boy was taken to the hospital by life flight where he later died.

© 2018 KHOU