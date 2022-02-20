Firefighters battle house fire for 90 minutes due to neighborhood without fire hydrants, HFD says

The homeowner says a number of houses have burned down due to the lack of water in the neighborhood.

HOUSTON — Firefighters spent an hour and a half battling a house fire Saturday night, after the Houston Fire Department says the neighborhood had no fire hydrants.

The fire started around 9:50 p.m. in the 13500 block of Lakeside Terrace near Lake Houston.

Firefighters say they had to ask for extra water resources from the Sheldon Road MUD and Harris County, and additional engines from Houston fire.

HFD says they were able to get the flames under control after about 90 minutes. They say the fire started in an area contractors were renovating earlier in the day.

The homeowner, Scott Smith, says he and his family have been living in the area for 22 years and have asked the city for a fire hydrant in the neighborhood.

Smith also says a number of houses in the area have burned down due to the lack of water.