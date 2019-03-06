HOUSTON — There’s nothing that a recent college graduate wants more than a decent job…and maybe more sleep.
On June 20, HireLive is hosting a career fair in the Galleria area for college grads looking to start their new career.
HireLive works with companies looking for:
- Inside Sales Reps
- Outside Sales Reps
- Account Executives
- Retail Managers
- Account Managers
- Insurance Sales
- Customer Service
- Technical Sales
- Sales Managers
- Pharmaceutical Sales
- Telesales
- Sales Trainer
- Merchandiser ]
- Mortgage Brokers
- Financial Planner
- Route Sales
- Retail Sales
- Retail Management
- Human Resources
Many of the companies over flexible work schedules, full benefits and 401K.
HireLive recommends you bring 10 to 15 resumes and dress business professional.
The job fair is from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Houston in the Galleria area.
The address is 6780 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77074.
