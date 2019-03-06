HOUSTON — There’s nothing that a recent college graduate wants more than a decent job…and maybe more sleep.

On June 20, HireLive is hosting a career fair in the Galleria area for college grads looking to start their new career.

HireLive works with companies looking for:

Inside Sales Reps

Outside Sales Reps

Account Executives

Retail Managers

Account Managers

Insurance Sales

Customer Service

Technical Sales

Sales Managers

Pharmaceutical Sales

Telesales

Sales Trainer

Merchandiser ]

Mortgage Brokers

Financial Planner

Route Sales

Retail Sales

Retail Management

Human Resources

Many of the companies over flexible work schedules, full benefits and 401K.

HireLive recommends you bring 10 to 15 resumes and dress business professional.

The job fair is from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Houston in the Galleria area.

The address is 6780 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77074.

