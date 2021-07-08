Need help with repairs from the winter freeze? Funds still available for Houston, Harris County residents | How to apply

The fund has made repairs on more than 500 homes with more than 400 still in progress.

HOUSTON — Do you still need help paying for repairs from the Texas Winter Storm from earlier this year?

The Houston Harris County Winter Freeze Fund still has funds available for residents of Houston and Harris County who need help making repairs to their homes from February’s winter freeze.

Fund resources can be used for repairs to ensure the home has running water, no active leaks, and for replacement of essential fixtures, such as toilets, tubs or hot water heaters.

There is also funding available to replace flooring and sheetrock that was damaged during the storm.

Eligible individuals are those that:

Have damage to their home that was caused by the winter storm

Own and live in the property that needs repairs

Live in Houston or Harris County

Have an income of under 80 percent of the Area Median Income (Eg: Income of $50K or less for a family of 2, or $68K for a family of 5)

The fund has made repairs on more than 500 homes with more than 400 still in progress.

Apply online at connectivehomerepair.org

Those who need assistance completing the application because they lack access to technology or need help in another language can call (713) 862-8222 for help.