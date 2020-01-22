HOUSTON — Houston-area residents can get free gun locks to secure firearms.
It's a part of Project ChildSafe, which is a nationwide program that promotes safe handling and storage of firearms. The program is supported by a United States Department of Justice grant, the National Shooting Sports Foundation and is a component of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
In the Houston area, there are several agencies that participate in Project ChildSafe.
Contact an agency below to inquire about a free Safety Kit from Project ChildSafe:
- Alvin
- Alvin Community College Police Department
- Anahuac
- Chambers County Sheriffs Department
- Angleton
- Angleton Police Department
- Angleton
- Brazoria County Sheriffs Department
- Baytown
- Baytown Police Department
- Baytown
- Goose Creek ISD Police Department
- Bellaire
- Bellaire Police Department
- Brenham
- Washington County Sheriffs Department
- Brenham
- Washington County Constable
- Coldspring
- San Jacinto County Sheriffs Department
- Columbus
- Columbus Police Department
- Conroe
- Conroe ISD Police Department
- Cypress
- Harris County Constable Pct 4
- Friendswood
- Friendswood Police Department
- Galveston
- Galveston Municipal Police Association
- Hempstead
- Hempstead Police Department
- Houston
- North Lone Star College Police Department
- Houston
- Houston Independent School District Police Department
- Houston
- Lone Star College Police Department
- Houston
- Spring Branch ISD Police Department
- Houston
- Harris County Fraternal Order of Police
- Houston
- U.S. Coast Guard
- Houston
- Spring ISD Police Department
- Houston
- Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 8
- Houston
- Houston Isd Police Department
- Houston
- Houston Police Dept
- Houston
- Harris County Constable Precinct 5
- Houston
- NHMCCD Police Dept.
- Houston
- Rice University Police Dept.
- Houston
- Harris County Constables Office, Precinct 6
- Houston
- Harris County Sheriffs Department
- Houston
- Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office
- Houston
- Houston Police Department
- Houston
- Port of Houston Authority Police Department
- Houston
- Harris County Pct. One
- Humble
- Humble Police Department
- Humble
- Harris County Fire Marshall Office
- Katy
- Katy Police Department
- Kemah
- Kemah Police Department
- Klein
- Klein ISD Police Department
- La Porte
- La Porte Police Department
- Lake Jackson
- Lake Jackson Police Department
- League City
- League City Police Department
- Magnolia
- Magnolia Police Department
- Mont Belvieu
- Barbers Hill ISD Police Department
- Nassau Bay
- Nassau Bay Police Department
- Pasadena
- Pasadena Police Department
- Pearland
- Pearland Police Department
- Richmond
- Fort Bend County Sheriffs Department
- Richmond
- Lone Star College System Police Department
- Santa Fe
- Santa Fe Police Department
- Seabrook
- TWAW
- Seabrook
- Seabrook Police Department
- Sealy
- Sealy Police Department
- Shenandoah
- Shenandoah Police Department
- Shoreacres
- Shoreacres Police Department
- South Houston
- South Houston Police Department
- The Woodlands
- Montgomery County Sheriffs Department
- Victoria
- Victoria Police Department
- Victoria
- Victoria County Sheriffs Department
- Wharton
- Wharton County Sheriff's Office
- Wharton
- Wharton County Sheriff's Department
- Willis
- Willis Police Department