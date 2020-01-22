HOUSTON — Houston-area residents can get free gun locks to secure firearms.

It's a part of Project ChildSafe, which is a nationwide program that promotes safe handling and storage of firearms. The program is supported by a United States Department of Justice grant, the National Shooting Sports Foundation and is a component of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

In the Houston area, there are several agencies that participate in Project ChildSafe.

Click here for the entire list.

Contact an agency below to inquire about a free Safety Kit from Project ChildSafe:

  • Alvin
  • Alvin Community College Police Department
  • Anahuac
  • Chambers County Sheriffs Department
  • Angleton
  • Angleton Police Department
  • Angleton
  • Brazoria County Sheriffs Department
  • Baytown
  • Baytown Police Department
  • Baytown
  • Goose Creek ISD Police Department
  • Bellaire
  • Bellaire Police Department
  • Brenham
  • Washington County Sheriffs Department
  • Brenham
  • Washington County Constable
  • Coldspring
  • San Jacinto County Sheriffs Department
  • Columbus
  • Columbus Police Department
  • Conroe
  • Conroe ISD Police Department
  • Cypress
  • Harris County Constable Pct 4
  • Friendswood
  • Friendswood Police Department
  • Galveston
  • Galveston Municipal Police Association
  • Hempstead
  • Hempstead Police Department
  • Houston
  • North Lone Star College Police Department
  • Houston
  • Houston Independent School District Police Department
  • Houston
  • Lone Star College Police Department
  • Houston
  • Spring Branch ISD Police Department
  • Houston
  • Harris County Fraternal Order of Police
  • Houston
  • U.S. Coast Guard
  • Houston
  • Spring ISD Police Department
  • Houston
  • Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 8
  • Houston
  • Houston Isd Police Department
  • Houston
  • Houston Police Dept
  • Houston
  • Harris County Constable Precinct 5
  • Houston
  • NHMCCD Police Dept.
  • Houston
  • Rice University Police Dept.
  • Houston
  • Harris County Constables Office, Precinct 6
  • Houston
  • Harris County Sheriffs Department
  • Houston
  • Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office
  • Houston
  • Houston Police Department
  • Houston
  • Port of Houston Authority Police Department
  • Houston
  • Harris County Pct. One
  • Humble
  • Humble Police Department
  • Humble
  • Harris County Fire Marshall Office
  • Katy
  • Katy Police Department
  • Kemah
  • Kemah Police Department
  • Klein
  • Klein ISD Police Department
  • La Porte
  • La Porte Police Department
  • Lake Jackson
  • Lake Jackson Police Department
  • League City
  • League City Police Department
  • Magnolia
  • Magnolia Police Department
  • Mont Belvieu
  • Barbers Hill ISD Police Department
  • Nassau Bay
  • Nassau Bay Police Department
  • Pasadena
  • Pasadena Police Department
  • Pearland
  • Pearland Police Department
  • Richmond
  • Fort Bend County Sheriffs Department
  • Richmond
  • Lone Star College System Police Department
  • Santa Fe
  • Santa Fe Police Department
  • Seabrook
  • TWAW
  • Seabrook
  • Seabrook Police Department
  • Sealy
  • Sealy Police Department
  • Shenandoah
  • Shenandoah Police Department
  • Shoreacres
  • Shoreacres Police Department
  • South Houston
  • South Houston Police Department
  • The Woodlands
  • Montgomery County Sheriffs Department
  • Victoria
  • Victoria Police Department
  • Victoria
  • Victoria County Sheriffs Department
  • Wharton
  • Wharton County Sheriff's Office
  • Wharton
  • Wharton County Sheriff's Department
  • Willis
  • Willis Police Department