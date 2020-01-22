HOUSTON — Houston-area residents can get free gun locks to secure firearms.

It's a part of Project ChildSafe, which is a nationwide program that promotes safe handling and storage of firearms. The program is supported by a United States Department of Justice grant, the National Shooting Sports Foundation and is a component of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

In the Houston area, there are several agencies that participate in Project ChildSafe.

Contact an agency below to inquire about a free Safety Kit from Project ChildSafe: