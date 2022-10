The shooting happened on Velma Lane, which is near the Eastex Freeway and Beltway 8.

HUMBLE, Texas — A 12-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in northeast Houston Friday night, police said.

Houston police first tweeted about the incident at 7:25 p.m. They said a possible suspect has been detained.