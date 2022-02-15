2 in custody after car, foot chase in NE Harris County

Authorities were in pursuit of a red car in the Humble area. The suspect bailed out of the car and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are in custody after a chase Tuesday in northeast Harris County, according to Air 11 video.

Authorities said the chase began as a traffic stop.

According to the Air 11 video, the suspects ditched the car in a front yard and bailed out on Spring haven Drive.

According to that video, at least one suspect bailed out in a neighborhood and jumped several fences before running through the woods.

After a brief foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody while he was walking on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Road, according to the video.

A short time later, another suspect was taken into custody in a field, according to Air 11 video.