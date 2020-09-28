Man, woman dead in possible murder-suicide in NE Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man and woman were found dead Monday in a possible murder-suicide.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man and a woman were found dead Monday in what appears could be a possible murder-suicide in the northeast part of the county.

Gonzalez tweeted that HCSO investigators were heading to the scene at about 3 p.m.

It's unclear how investigators found out about the scene and information about the victims has not been released at this time.

