Navasota officer killed in motorcycle crash near Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota

William Cooper was killed in a crash on Monday while he was on a trip to South Dakota. It's unclear if he was there to take part in the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

NAVASOTA, Texas — A Navasota police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this week.

The Navasota Police Department said William Cooper was about 3 miles west of Sturgis, South Dakota when he was killed in the crash on Monday.

“The Navasota Police Department is truly saddened with the loss of Officer Cooper,” Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said. “He was a young, up and coming officer that was passionate about law enforcement. There is a void that will we have to fill. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and my staff.”

Authorities in South Dakota said Cooper was westbound when he didn't handle a left curve and crossed the center line. They said Cooper side-swiped one motorcycle and then crashed into another. Cooper was taken to an area hospital, where he died. One of the riders he crashed into died at the scene and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear if Cooper was in South Dakota for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which is taking place from Aug. 7 through Aug. 16.

Cooper was sworn into Navasota PD in December 2019. He previously spent two years at the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and graduated from TEEX Basic Peace Officer Course.