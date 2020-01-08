Remains believed to be Native American discovered at Fort Bend dig site

Deputies contacted representatives of the Karankawa Kadla so they can conduct a burial ritual.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A crew digging a test site for a retention pond uncovered what deputies believe to be the remains of a Native American.

This happened in the 9400 block of Thompson Lake in the Sienna neighborhood of Fort Bend County near Missouri City.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said they have been in communication with representatives of the Karankawa Kadla about the discovery.

The remains were not removed and will be covered in place, deputies said. The artifacts found at the site have been returned and will also stay in place.

Representatives from the Karankawa Kadla will be coming to the site to conduct a burial ritual.

Deputies said the site has been marked by GPS and there will be no further excavation in the area.