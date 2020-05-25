National Missing Children's Day | These are the faces of Houston's missing kids

An estimated 30,600 children were reported missing in the United States last year.

HOUSTON — Monday is reserved for the remembrance of our heroic veterans, but in some homes this year, it also marks a time to remember and hope for the return of a lost child.

May 25 is National Missing Children’s Day each year. An estimated 30,600 children were reported missing in the United States last year, according to FBI records.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website shows the faces of dozens of children—both named and unnamed— who remain missing in the Houston area. And sadly, these are just the cases that have been reported.

These are children who have been reported missing this year in Houston that NCMEC is working to find:

Faces of Houston's Missing Children | National Missing Children's Day 1/24

2/24

3/24

4/24

5/24

6/24

7/24

8/24

9/24

10/24

11/24

12/24

13/24

14/24

15/24

16/24

17/24

18/24

19/24

20/24

21/24

22/24

23/24

24/24 1 / 24

If you have any information regarding these cases, please call the Houston Police Department at 1-713-884-3131 or NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.

National Missing Children’s Day is meant to encourage parents and caregivers concerned with making the world a safe place or children. It’s also a chance to give a moment of pause and solidarity to thousands of families still hoping their young loved ones will be found—or at least never forgotten.

President Ronald Reagan established National Missing Children’s Day in May 1983 in memory of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy who disappeared from a New York city street corner while walking to school. He was never found and declared legally dead about two decades later.

The U.S. Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention commemorates the exemplary efforts of agencies, organizations and individuals working to protect children.

If you need help or other resources for finding or protecting a child, you can call the NCMEC hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). The center helps with both missing and abused children.