HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — CPR was being performed on a Nassau Bay police officer while en route to an area hospital Tuesday after the officer was struck by a suspect's vehicle, according to authorities.

According to authorities, the officer was struck while attempting to arrest a suspect in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court.

Initial reports said the incident took place in an apartment complex parking lot. The officer was attempting to arrest the suspect when the suspect struggled and pushed the officer to the ground before fleeing in a Jeep with large tires and paper plates. The officer was struck by the vehicle, authorities said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, authorities are currently searching the area after the suspect fled the scene. Officials said the suspect is believed to be armed.

Several law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for the suspect, who ditched the Jeep on San Sebastian. Authorities said the suspect may have handcuffs attached to one wrist.

Residents are being asked to remain inside while the search takes place.

