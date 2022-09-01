x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Several fire departments battle fire at plastics facility in Wharton

Authorities said no one was injured and all employees had been accounted for after the fire broke out Sunday at the Nan Ya Plastics compound.

WHARTON, Texas — No one was injured when a plastics facility caught fire Sunday in Wharton.

The flames coming from the Nan Ya Plastics Corporation compound near the intersection of US 59 and FM 102 were seen by people who were passing by, including Juston Brune, who sent KHOU 11 News video of the raging fire.

The Wharton Fire Department, Boling Fire Department, Hungerford, Glen Flora, El Campo and East Bernard fire departments worked to put the fire out.

The Wharton Police Department said all personnel and employees had been accounted for.

### HAPPENING NOW ### Wharton Fire, along with the Boling Fire Department, Hungerford, Glen Flora, El Campo and East...

Posted by Wharton Police Department on Sunday, January 9, 2022

In Other News

'Full House' actor, comedian Bob Saget dead at 65