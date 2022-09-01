Several fire departments battle fire at plastics facility in Wharton

WHARTON, Texas — No one was injured when a plastics facility caught fire Sunday in Wharton.
The flames coming from the Nan Ya Plastics Corporation compound near the intersection of US 59 and FM 102 were seen by people who were passing by, including Juston Brune, who sent KHOU 11 News video of the raging fire.
The Wharton Fire Department, Boling Fire Department, Hungerford, Glen Flora, El Campo and East Bernard fire departments worked to put the fire out.
The Wharton Police Department said all personnel and employees had been accounted for.