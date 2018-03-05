HOUSTON - Prepare to laugh when reading the more than 500 names given to storm drains as part of the Adopt-a-Drain program.

Follow the link and click on each red marker for a glimpse at what's most likely a hilarious pun.

If you can't smirk after hearing names like 'Drainy McDrainface' and 'Blame it on the drain,' maybe this kind of humor isn't for you. You have to give credit however for creativity.

"It has been exceptional. Some of the names have been interesting," said Jeffrey Weatherford, director of transportation and drainage with the city of Houston.

As long as you clean your drain at least four times a year, you can have it listed online as anything you want. Within reason.

With anything, there's bound to be those who take advantage of a good thing and use the platform for phrases better left in the gutter.

Weatherford admits, it's a work in progress weeding those names out.

"Some folks have found some creative ways around some of that and we're gonna have to go back and address some of those," said Weatherford.

Thirteen million dollars a year of city taxpayer money is spent on clearing drains. So if giving naming rights to 'Stormy Drainials' helps neighbors take ownership, neighbors ask, why not?

"There's no money involved, it's purely the responsibility of keeping the city clean," said Olivia Fisher of Houston.

No matter what you call it, neighbors see clear streets and that's all that matters.

© 2018 KHOU