Run for Maud: NAACP Houston hosting unity walk on Ahmaud Arbery’s 26th birthday

Arbery was unarmed and jogging through a south Georgia neighborhood when he was confronted by two white men and shot to death.

HOUSTON — On what would have been Ahmaud Arbery’s 26th birthday, the NAACP branch in Houston will be hosting a unity walk of 2.23 miles Friday evening.

The walk is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the weather should be clear by then after a cold front moves through the area bring a line of showers.

Organizers said many of them will complete the distance regardless of the rain.

They are asking the public to join them at 6 p.m. as they line up at 2002 Wheeler, adhering to strict social distancing guidelines in solidarity with communities from around the nation. Participants are asked to bring their face masks.

Senior citizens are encouraged to join them in their vehicles if they wish to participate but not walk, run or jog. They may follow the runners, walkers, joggers and bicyclist at a safe distance along the course.

The event will begin and end with a prayer.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault in ARbery's death.

On February 23, 2020 while out on one of his regular jogs outside of Brunswick, GA in southeast Georgia, he was gunned down after being pursued by at least two vehicles.

The arrests come months after authorities said the pair followed and confronted Arbery with guns, after they said he looked like a man they suspected of breaking into houses in their Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood. During the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery, authorities said.

A cell phone video of the shooting came out this week leading the DA to pursue murder charges.

